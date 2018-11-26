Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $76,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 192,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,645,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, insider Paula S. Petersen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $60,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $149,741.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,637.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,540 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

