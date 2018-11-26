Schneider Capital Management Corp Has $8.50 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Schneider Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 320,242 shares during the quarter. Whiting Petroleum accounts for about 1.7% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schneider Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Whiting Petroleum worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 503.3% in the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

In related news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $686,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,413. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WLL opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.02. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

