Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 2.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 284,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Shares of SLB opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

