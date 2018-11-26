Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after buying an additional 1,391,067 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after buying an additional 486,429 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,184,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 415,764 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 108.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 711,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 370,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,066,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 280,538 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $11.43. 21,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,360. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 3.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

