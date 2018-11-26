Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 226.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 176,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SASR. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

SASR opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

