Sandia Holdings LLC Has $11.10 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Sandia Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 5.2% of Sandia Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sandia Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $125,933,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,682,000 after purchasing an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $79,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 122.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,166 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $40,856,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $303.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

