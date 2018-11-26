San Marco Resources (SMN) Trading Down 10.7%

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) shares traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 144,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 75,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

About San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

