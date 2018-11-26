Salem Media Group (SALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

SALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Salem Media Group (SALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.80” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/salem-media-group-salm-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-2-80.html.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.