SafeInsure (SINS) 1-Day Volume Hits $151,857.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $3.08 million and $151,857.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00079420 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEST (ZEST) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004046 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 1,198,343 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,000 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

