Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,877.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLED stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Gabelli lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

