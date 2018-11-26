Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 3,522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. Symantec’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYMC shares. ValuEngine raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-4-72-million-stake-in-symantec-co-symc.html.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.