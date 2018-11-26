Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 54.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $56.00 price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $111,342.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-4-66-million-position-in-schweitzer-mauduit-international-inc-swm.html.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.