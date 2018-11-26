Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 172,572 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,572 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Viking Therapeutics worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $5,034,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $869.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.92. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

