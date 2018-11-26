Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) & Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Head to Head Review

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.83% 12.85% 4.52% Rush Enterprises 3.83% 12.85% 4.52%

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Rush Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.71 billion 0.32 $172.12 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $4.71 billion 0.32 $172.12 million $2.29 16.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rush Enterprises pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rush Enterprises and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Rush Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

