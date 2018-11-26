Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $13.98 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stock

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,977,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,226 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

