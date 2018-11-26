Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 541,745 DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 541,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,034,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 420,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DHT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 110,645 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 666.4% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 274,171 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.07 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
