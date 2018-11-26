Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,506 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 685.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.1% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.62 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,338.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 145,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $7,662,756.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,386,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,002,977.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

