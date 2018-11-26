Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $71,822,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $32,423,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 595,347 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $12,173,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 298,465 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,203,529 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,479.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,350. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DISH Network to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

