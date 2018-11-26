Royal Bank of Canada Raises Energizer (ENR) Price Target to $70.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NYSE:ENR opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,369.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,570 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,813,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energizer by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Energizer by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

