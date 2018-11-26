Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 7,864 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $27,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 162,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

