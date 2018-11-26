Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.34% of Everest Re Group worth $31,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 29,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.11.

NYSE RE opened at $214.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $203.90 and a 52-week high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($16.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

WARNING: “Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-decreases-holdings-in-everest-re-group-ltd-re.html.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.