Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 417,187 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.16% of Rogers Communications worth $308,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

