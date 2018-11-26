Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 128,500 Shares of Sprint Corp (S)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sprint by 1,223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Sprint by 294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $827,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

