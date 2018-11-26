Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $550,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Dillard’s by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $98.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

