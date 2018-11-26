River Oaks Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 888.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 354,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after buying an additional 1,362,285 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 56.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.33 on Monday. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Valerie Toalson sold 25,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $689,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,175.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Samuel M. Tortorici sold 100,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $2,766,847.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,103 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,233. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “River Oaks Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/river-oaks-capital-llc-boosts-position-in-cadence-bancorp-cade.html.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.