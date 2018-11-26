Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, November 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba-announces-0-18-quarterly-dividend.html.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.