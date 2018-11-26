Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.53 Million Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Toro worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Toro by 24.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth $8,956,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Toro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth $300,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.62. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.75 million. Toro had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,158,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,336 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $204,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

