Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.91 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth $2,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth $11,117,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $250,958.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,176 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $127.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $138.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

