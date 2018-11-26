Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in CDW (CDW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CDW were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 62.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CDW by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. CDW has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $216,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $350,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,542.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,252 shares of company stock worth $7,918,866. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/rhumbline-advisers-cuts-stake-in-cdw-cdw.html.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.