Reviewing Veritiv (VRTV) & Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF)

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) and Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Veritiv alerts:

This table compares Veritiv and Canfor Pulp Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $8.36 billion 0.06 -$13.30 million ($0.85) -35.65 Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canfor Pulp Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritiv and Canfor Pulp Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 0 3 1 0 2.25 Canfor Pulp Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritiv presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.36%. Given Veritiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Canfor Pulp Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Veritiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritiv and Canfor Pulp Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv -0.15% 6.77% 1.37% Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veritiv beats Canfor Pulp Products on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. It also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 1, 2018, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Canadian Forest Products Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.