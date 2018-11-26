Reviewing Talos Energy (TALO) & SM Energy (SM)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Talos Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Talos Energy and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 SM Energy 0 5 13 0 2.72

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.48%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $33.69, suggesting a potential upside of 66.63%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -4.09% -3.76% -1.41% SM Energy 8.56% 0.59% 0.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $319.20 million 3.29 $382.67 million N/A N/A SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.01 -$160.84 million ($0.82) -24.66

Talos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Talos Energy does not pay a dividend. SM Energy pays out -12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SM Energy beats Talos Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.