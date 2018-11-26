Reviewing Northrop Grumman (NOC) & PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northrop Grumman and PASSUR Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 0 6 9 1 2.69 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus price target of $353.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Risk & Volatility

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrop Grumman and PASSUR Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $25.80 billion 1.78 $2.02 billion $13.28 19.96 PASSUR Aerospace $13.87 million 0.80 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Dividends

Northrop Grumman pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PASSUR Aerospace does not pay a dividend. Northrop Grumman pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 9.62% 38.27% 8.46% PASSUR Aerospace -53.91% -115.50% -42.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats PASSUR Aerospace on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems. This segment sells its products primarily to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other U.S. government agencies for use in various areas, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; strike operations; communications; earth observation; and space science and exploration. The Mission Systems segment offers mission solutions and multifunction systems, including C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration; navigation; and shipboard missile and encapsulated payload launch systems for the DoD, intelligence community, international, federal-civil, and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides software and system sustainment, training, and integrated logistics support solutions, as well as engages in the modernization of platforms and associated subsystems. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies. The company offers various solutions for traffic flow management, diversion management, flight predictability, surface management, turn time management, connectivity and collaboration, and aviation fees and charges. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

