Reviewing CEVA (CEVA) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CEVA does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

CEVA has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CEVA and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 6 0 2.75 Maxim Integrated Products 1 12 5 0 2.22

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.70%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $60.19, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 1.84% 1.08% 0.96% Maxim Integrated Products 20.06% 41.83% 17.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $87.51 million 6.55 $17.02 million $0.80 32.73 Maxim Integrated Products $2.48 billion 5.94 $467.31 million $2.71 19.63

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats CEVA on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Its technologies are licensed in the form of intellectual property (IP), which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in cellular handsets, machine to machine type devices and base stations RAN, wired communications, advanced imaging, computer vision, audio/voice/ sensing, and IoT applications; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its products are primarily deployed in various markets, such as smartphones, tablets, drones, surveillance cameras, wearables, automotive ADAS, and industrial IoT applications, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected consumer and medical products. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

