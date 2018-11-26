Reviewing CAI International (CAI) & Black Diamond Group (BDIMF)

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of CAI International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of CAI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CAI International and Black Diamond Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAI International $348.39 million 1.34 $72.06 million $2.87 8.44 Black Diamond Group $120.79 million 0.83 -$73.59 million N/A N/A

CAI International has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group.

Profitability

This table compares CAI International and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAI International 22.90% 13.05% 2.87% Black Diamond Group -53.71% -6.11% -3.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CAI International and Black Diamond Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAI International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAI International presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. Given CAI International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CAI International is more favorable than Black Diamond Group.

Volatility and Risk

CAI International has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAI International beats Black Diamond Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade, and other liquid and gaseous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,282,739 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 7,172 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions, such as camps with on-site management of catering, housekeeping, front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and the provision of consumables, such as diesel and propane. The Energy Services segment provides equipment rentals and accommodations to customers in the oil and gas industry throughout western Canada and the Midwest and western United States. This segment offers accommodations, which consist of single and multi-unit complexes; and surface rentals, including various types of equipment that support drilling, completion, and production activities. The segment also provides installation, delivery, maintenance, and catering services. The International segment rents and sells remote workforce housing and modular space rental solutions primarily in Australia. This segment serves customers in resources, oil and gas, construction, general industry, government, and education sectors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

