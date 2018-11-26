Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2018 – Keurig Dr Pepper is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Keurig Dr Pepper surpassed the industry in the last three months, backed by progress on the integration of the merged companies and robust third-quarter 2018 results. Both top and bottom lines improved year over year while earnings beat estimates in the third quarter. The top line gained from robust volume/mix and significant market share gains across major categories while operating income growth and lower taxes benefited the bottom line. Notably, the company reported significant market share gains for the CSD portfolio, including Dr Pepper and Canada Dry as well as the coffee portfolio. Additionally, focus on partnerships and acquisitions remains its key growth strategy. However, lower realized prices and unfavorable currency offset gains from improved volume/mix in the quarter. Pricing actions initiated in the quarter could not fully offset higher input costs and logistics. The company is also not immune to the CSD category headwinds.”

11/13/2018 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.48 price target on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Keurig Dr Pepper was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Keurig Dr Pepper was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

KDP opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper Inc alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 13,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $298,323.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $231,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 147,752 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $262,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $5,763,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $188,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $8,695,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $29,398,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.