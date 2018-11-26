RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 80415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RESAAS Services (RSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/resaas-services-rss-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-18.html.

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.