Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Republic Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,441,000 after purchasing an additional 909,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 366,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 232,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $77.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

