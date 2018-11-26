Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Reliant Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 57.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Reliant Bancorp an industry rank of 176 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

RBNC opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $7,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

