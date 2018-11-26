Reko International Group (REK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.75

Shares of Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Reko International Group (CVE:REK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.21 million during the quarter.

Reko International Group Company Profile (CVE:REK)

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

