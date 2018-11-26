Reitmans (RET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 2620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$248.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17000000934555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reitmans Company Profile (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

