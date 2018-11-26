Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 162,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 31.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 341,551 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 20,338.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $16.77 on Monday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

