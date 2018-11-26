QYNO (QNO) Achieves Market Cap of $146,933.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00003590 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. QYNO has a market capitalization of $146,933.00 and $35,424.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

