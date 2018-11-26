Quidel Co. (QDEL) Holdings Boosted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $29,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,291,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 902,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after acquiring an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quidel by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,441,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of QDEL opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $1,646,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,832,311.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,460.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,694. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

