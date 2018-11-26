Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Mizuho set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.18. 7,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,341. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $90.54 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

