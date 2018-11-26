Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 11,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 240,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in Baxter International by 904.5% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 146,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 131,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baxter International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 837,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Baxter International by 40,097.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,878,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/quantbot-technologies-lp-grows-position-in-baxter-international-inc-bax.html.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.