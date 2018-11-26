Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.0% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $188.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $169.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

