QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 106,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 83,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

