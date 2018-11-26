QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Receives $46.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.76. 681,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,616.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

