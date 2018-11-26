Qora (QORA) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Qora (CURRENCY:QORA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Qora coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qora has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qora has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qora

QORA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. Qora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Qora’s official website is qora.org . Qora’s official Twitter account is @qoracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qora’s official message board is forum.qora.tech

Qora Coin Trading

Qora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

