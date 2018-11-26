Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $3.39 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $133,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 81,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,577 shares of company stock valued at $69,693,426 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/putnam-fl-investment-management-co-has-3-39-million-position-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.